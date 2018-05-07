City of Columbia holding flag design contest

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Monday details on a design contest for the city's official flag.

The city asked for the design to capture the "history, beauty and uniqueness of the community."

The contest is open to everyone, not just professional graphic designers. The city encourages students of all ages, amateur artists and professionals to participate.

There will be a public voting period at City Hall and on the city website which will determine the three flags the City Council will vote on. The city said winning designs will be honored during a special flag-raising ceremony planned for the spring.

Official Contest Rules:

- Only one entry per person or firm.

- Must reside in mid-Missouri.

- Maximum of five colors used in design.

- Entry may be submitted in any art medium, but artists must realize the winning design will be digitized to make the flag, and designs may be slightly altered in that process.

- Design may include the city logo or city seal. Including these elements are optional.

- The winning design will become the property of the City of Columbia.

- A one month public voting period will take place on the city website as well as in person at Columbia City Hall starting the week of Nov. 17.

- The three flags with the most votes will be submitted to the City Council and Council members will decide which flag, if any, they want to adopt.

Entries Must Include:

- Name

- Company (if applicable)

- Phone

- Email

- Mailing Address

- Grade Level (if applicable)

- Description of flag design and explanation of design elements.

For hard copies of your submissions, send entries to the Office of Cultural Affairs at P.O. Box 6015, Columbia, MO 65205 or hand deliver to 300 S. Providence Rd., Columbia, MO 65201. For electronic copies, email entries to OCA@GoColumbiaMo.com.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.