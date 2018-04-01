City of Columbia Hosts Volunteer Day to Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia invited volunteers to a weekend of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

The city's event is part of the national event, the Martin Luther King Day of Service, which aims to honor King's memory by providing community service.

The City of Columbia Volunteer Program offered eco-clean up and one-time trash pick up opportunities on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. The office provided supplies and invited community members to clean up city parks or pick up litter along city streets.

Park visitor Timothy Nathan said he thinks the day of service is a good way to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.'s memory.

"He promoted peace, that type of thing," Nathan said. "Parks, obviously a lot of people come here, so making a better environment is going to make it better for everyone in general, so I believe it's a good thing."

For more information on volunteer opportunities through the city, visit the Volunteer Services website.