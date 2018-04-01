City of Columbia Looks at Infrastructure Funding Proposals

Columbia's Downtown Leadership Committee plans to look at proposals to fix the city's infrastructure gap.

City officials said without additional funding, they plan for that gap to widen.

In 2010, the city reported the population as 108,500. By 2050, the population is estimated to increase to 196,821.

City leaders will hear from the public Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Columbia City Hall. The proposals they will discuss will help fund the city's infrastructure.

The funding will go to serve both "hard" and "soft" infrastructures. "Hard" structures include pipes, wires and roads. "Soft" structures refer to services like fire protection.

Some of the city's funding proposals include:

• Bond issuing

• Increasing building permit fees

• Increasing re-zoning fees

• TIF district

• Creating a community infrastructure fund

• Storm water fees

• Public Private Partnerships (PPPs)

The city will be looking more in depth at sewer infrastructure and electric infrastructure.