City of Columbia Looks for Input on Albert-Oakland Park Renovation

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation are having a meeting Thursday night to hear from community members on renovations to Albert-Oakland Park. The meeting will take place at the Activities and Recreation Center on Ash street starting at 6 p.m.

The proposed renovations would add public bathrooms by the tennis courts. Other changes would include and adding fencing, lights, and better walkways around the baseball field as well as widening the dugouts. The city allocated $275,000 total for the project, and work is scheduled to start after the beginning of the 2013 fiscal year.