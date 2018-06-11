City of Columbia offering free bus rides for Roots N Blues

COLUMBIA – The annual Roots N Blues BBQ Festival will cause some traffic changes this weekend.

The Columbia Police Department will be restricting traffic and parking in the area of Broadway, Old Highway 63 and East Walnut. Through traffic will not be allowed to go through any of these areas.

COMO Connect, Columbia’s public transit system, will have free public transportation to and from the event.

“We provide free rides Friday through Sunday and I did say Sunday because we are offering additional services on Sunday,” Columbia’s transit and parking manager Drew Brooks said.

Brooks said the shuttles will help those that may not be able to afford to drive to the festival.

“This is a really great opportunity to kind of enjoy yourself at the festival and not have to worry about the headache of trying to get to and from,” Brooks said.

Stephens Lake Park, where the festival is located, will have two bus stop for use during the service hours. There will be one at the park’s south edge and a temporary one along Old Highway 63.

Both festival-goers and non festival-goers are encouraged to take advantage of the bus routes’ extended hours.

Public parking in the East Walnut neighborhood is going to be limited to people with neighborhood passes. Those without will get a ticket, up to a $50 fine and potentially be towed.

Parking restrictions will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and will go through the event's completion Sunday.

Downtown parking garages will be free after 6 p.m. Friday as well as Saturday and Sunday.