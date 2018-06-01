City of Columbia Responds to Firefighter Death

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia responded to the death of Lt. Bruce Britt around 4 p.m. Saturday and encourages flags around the community to be flown at half-staff to show support and gratitude.

The public communications manager sent out a news release that said "the City of Columbia is deeply saddened by the loss."

According to the statement, Mayor Bob McDavid expressed his condolences.

"On behalf of all residents of the City of Columbia and the City Council, I extend our deepest sorrow and condolences to the Britt Family," McDavid said in the release.

The release says City Manager Mike Matthes extends heartfelt sympathy to Britt's wife, Leigh Britt, who directs the City's Office of Neighborhood Services, daughter and the rest of the Britt family.

"The City of Columbia family is devastated by this tragic loss of one of our own," Matthew said in the release. "As an organization and as individuals, we will do everything we can to support the Britt family, the men and women of the Columbia Fire Department and employees who mourn for Lieutenant Britt."

Britt died in the line of duty early Saturday morning, after being rescued from a structural collapse at MU's University Village apartments.