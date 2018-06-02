City of Columbia Sets Central City Holiday Lights Contest

COLUMBIA — Central Columbia's Annual Holiday Lights Contest is right around the corner! Judging will take place on Sunday, Dec. 16. Decorations must be turned on and ready for judging by 5:30 p.m.

Judging area is as follows:

as far North as Business Loop 70

as far South as Ash & Park

as far East as N. College

as far West as West Blvd.

the downtown and Bear Creek Housing Authority properties.

This area will be divided into 8 sections, with each section receiving 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes. For a map of the judging areas, go to www.gocolumbiamo.com or visit the Armory Sports Center.

According to the City of Columbia website, pre-registration is required at $8 per person.

The awards reception will be held at the Douglass High School Gym from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Holiday Lights awards and door prizes will be given out, along with free refreshments and fun for all who attend. Also, Santa will be present. Winners of the contest and members of the community are welcome to attend. This is a free event.