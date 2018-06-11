City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor

HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put the safety of "citizens, visitors and children" at risk.

Carter released the following statement yesterday:

"Today I was informed of a situation involving a city employee that truly shocked me. The safety of our citizens, visitors, and children were put at risk. These actions are not acceptable nor taken lightly. The employee in question has been relieved of their duties, effective immediately.

Our employees are a representative for the City of Hallsville and should conduct themselves in a professional manner, on or off the clock. Thank you to the community members to bring this matter to light."

The mayor did not specify what the situation was. KOMU 8 News reached out to the mayor for more information and is awaiting further comment.

(Editor's note: This is a developing story and KOMU.com will keep updating it to reflect the latest information.)