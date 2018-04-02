City of Springfield Sued Over Group Home Zoning

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Missouri nonprofit is suing the city of Springfield for its refusal to allow a group home for addicts and sex offenders.

Recovery Chapel and its executive director, Farris Robertson, filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday against the city and its Board of Adjustment.

The plaintiffs contend the city's refusal to allow the group home violates the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as local zoning codes.

In March, the city said the group home had to move within the next 24 days because it violated zoning codes by housing convicted sex offenders.

The plaintiffs want the right to operate the home, as well as monetary damages.

The Springfield News-Leader reports City Attorney Dan Wichmer said he expected the lawsuit but would not comment further.