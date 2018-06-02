City of St. Louis in Elite Eight for hosting Final Four
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Sports Commission president Frank Viverito is hopeful after meeting with NCAA officials about the city's bid to host an upcoming men's basketball Final Four.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported six NCAA officials have visited St. Louis. Viverito told the newspaper he felt good about the way it went.
Eight finalists are competing for NCAA Final Four sites for 2017 through 2020. St. Louis could be an underdog considering the other cities have new stadiums. They are Indianapolis, Atlanta, New Orleans, Minnesota, Dallas, San Antonio and Phoenix.
