City Offers New Bus Route and Makes Other System Improvements

JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City residents will soon find it a little easier to get around the city. Beginning Jan. 3, JeffTran, the city's bus system, will offer a new southern bus route.

Some of the main businesses and industries located on the route inclue Cedar Hill School, Jefferson City Manor, multiple apartments within walking distance, Ria's, Modine, State of Missouri Printing Center, AllMed, Sonoco Plastics, thomas Jefferson MS, Special Learning Center, Lawson Elementary, Howerton Court, McDonalds, Best Buy and the Wildwood Crossing business area.

Other city transit system changes scheduled to take place Jan. 3 include:

Re-routing the High Street West Route to allow service to the Cole County Health Department at 1616 Industrial Dr. The route will no longer travel west on W. Main from Bolivar to Dix Road.

Changing all bus route headways from 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

For more information on the city's bus system such as routes and hours of operation, click here or call 573-634-6477.