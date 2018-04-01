City Officials Meet with the EPA to Discuss the Hinkson Creek
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County Officials met Monday with the Environmental Protection Agency to plea for additional testing on the Hinkson Creek and to allow a phased-in implementation of a proposed creek clean-up.
Under a federal court-ordered deadline the EPA needs to establish a Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL by December 31. The TMDL regulates the amount of pollution that can enter the creek. In 1998, The Sierra Club of the United States and the American Canoe Association, sued the EPA to bring the Hinkson Creek and two other Missouri creeks into compliance with the Clean Water Act. Last week The Sierra Club agreed to a 31-day extension of the deadline but the extension still has not been confirmed.
Boone County and Columbia City Officials, as well as the University of Missouri storm water managers, met at the Region 7 headquarters in Kansas City. They presented their case to the EPA since the Department of Natural Resources' drafted the TMDL proposal in September, 2009.
Karen Miller, the Southern Boone County Commissioner, says that their goal is the same as The Sierra Club's. "We value that stream as an asset to this community and to this county and we want to do everything we can to protect that stream and to make it a healthier stream."
Modifications may be made to the TMDL after the EPA reviews the comments from Monday's meeting as well as comments made from a 30-day public comment period.
