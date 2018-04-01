City Panel has Tough Questions for Bondage Club

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A businessman seeking to open a bondage club in St. Louis is facing tough questions from a city panel.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Joe Kriegesmann told

the city conditional use panel on Thursday that he is already

holding classes at the 46,000-square-foot warehouse for those who want to learn bondage and sadomasochism practices.

Kriegesmann insists the club will be safe. If approved, it would be the first of its kind in Missouri.

Aldermen questioned the safety of the club, and whether

Kriegesmann has been honest, noting the club opened before he got proper permits.

A decision on granting a license is expected by early August.

File photo courtesy of Alex Pappajohn on Flickr Creative Commons.