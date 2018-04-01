City Pools Closing for the Summer

COLUMBIA - Two Columbia city pools will close this weekend, just in time for school to start.

Douglass Family Aquatic Center and Little Mates Cove at Pirates' Landing will close August 14. Lake of the Woods pool is already closed. The closings coincide with the re-opening of schools and universities.

Parks and Recreation officals say it's tougher to find staff once school is in session.

While it's still hot the city will keep the Albert Oakland Family Aquatic Center open on weekends and Labor Day. It will close for the season on September 5th.

Jefferson City has two public pools. Ellis Porter Riverside pool is already closed. Memorial Park Family Aquatic Center will close this Sunday, the 14th.