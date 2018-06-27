City repairs historic brick street for first time in 30 years

7 months 2 weeks 14 hours ago Saturday, November 11 2017 Nov 11, 2017 Saturday, November 11, 2017 4:11:00 PM CST November 11, 2017 in News
By: Jacob Seus, KOMU 8 Reporter

 COLUMBIA- Columbia is finishing construction on the brick section of University Avenue. It is one of only nine brick streets in Columbia and has not been repaired in more than 30 years.

Richard Stone, the engineering manager for Public Works, said the city does not have the funding to repair historic brick streets or roads in general.

“Because it is labor intensive and fairly costly and we don't have enough money to do the entire street,” Stone said. “We had to select certain areas that are beyond what needs to be functional for the time being.”

Bricks deteriorate over time but are more costly to fix than other paving material. The city is putting a layer of concrete under the bricks to smooth the street and make them last longer. They are currently sitting on a layer of dirt and rocks.

“The underlining structure of the road is the most important thing,” Stone said. “This is what will keep the bricks in the shape we want them to be in.”

The underlying structure is what also will make it an easier ride for the cars that constantly go over the street. Residents have know University Avenue to be a harsh ride.

John Kiley has lived on University Avenue for the last two years and said he was thrilled to find out city would be making his everyday commute a little easier.

“I usually avoid it, I take a way around it if I can,” Kiley said.

He has never had a serious incident on the street but said he has neighbors who have had issues driving on the brick.

“If there are other people in the car it bounces everyone around,” Kiley said. “I know people who have scrapped the bottom of their cars because of the bumps.”

Kiley said he's not sure the city is approaching the repairs in the best way.

“If they are going to put new bricks in they might as well pave the road, it’s the only brick road around here,” he said.

But the city has a brick street policy to make sure the brick street feel is maintained.

The policy says, “The city of Columbia protects and encourages the expression of its historic and natural character, uniting the community with sustainable, healthy planning and design, beautifying the streets and lives of its citizens.”

Columbia’s brick streets were recognized by the Historic Preservation Commission as the most notable property in 2009.

Brent Gardner used to work with the commission and wrote the policy himself. He said the city used to just throw the bricks away, not realizing their value. 

Gardner doesn't work with the commission but still gets called when the city is not taking proper care of a brick street.

"I get contacted all the time from people saying 'hey the city dug this up and just tossed the bricks aside,'" Gardner said. "I will then contact public works who will tell me we are going to do this right."

Gardner has a message for people like Kiley, who would prefer something other than brick.

"I would tell him that that they "'tell a story and besides that economic impact of being cheaper for the city, they are just fun.'"

The city will continue fixing the brick streets when the proper funding is available. 

More News

Grid
List

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
34 minutes ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New community center will provide new services for disabilities
New community center will provide new services for disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
47 minutes ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:27:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:06:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One injured in Jefferson City shooting
One injured in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Early... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Boonville woman arrested for child sex crimes
Boonville woman arrested for child sex crimes
COOPER COUNTY - A Boonville woman is facing multiple charges of statutory sodomy. Deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff's... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:41:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Boone County offers free HIV testing, reports uptick in infections
Boone County offers free HIV testing, reports uptick in infections
COLUMBIA - A couple of Boone County organizations are offering free HIV tests in response to a national campaign and... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:29:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Public Schools officials work to improve safety
Jefferson City Public Schools officials work to improve safety
JEFFERSON CITY – The JCPS Security Committee met Tuesday to present policy revisions and talk about new ideas to keep... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:56:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Two arrested in Fulton High School burglary
Two arrested in Fulton High School burglary
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested two men Tuesday for breaking into Fulton High School last Friday. Zachary... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:41:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
United Way of Central Missouri hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 300 women supported the United Way of Central Missouri’s “Power of the Purse” auction today.... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Boone County looks to update voting system
Boone County looks to update voting system
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines. Representatives... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Future of Cole County EMS in question after chief's resignation
Future of Cole County EMS in question after chief's resignation
COLE COUNTY – Cole County EMS Chief, Jerry Johnston, turned in his letter of resignation Monday. He said his last... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:52:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Judge cites substantial progress in Ferguson reforms
Judge cites substantial progress in Ferguson reforms
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal judge overseeing a reform agreement between Ferguson, Missouri, and the U.S. Department of Justice... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Two Moberly high school grads head to nationals for roofing paint invention
Two Moberly high school grads head to nationals for roofing paint invention
MOBERLY - Two teens from the Moberly Area Technical Center (MATC) are showing off their inventive chops at a national... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Weatherization program offers free home improvement
Weatherization program offers free home improvement
COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Community Action's Low-Income Weatherization Program works with families to make their home more energy efficient and... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:45:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:34:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
Logboat Brewing Co. wins lawsuit over trademark
COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge has ruled in favor of a Missouri-based brewery in a lawsuit alleging the company copied... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE – A forensic psychologist testified on behalf of Jeffrey Nichols Tuesday in the sentencing phase of his murder trial.... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
10am 79°
11am 81°
12pm 84°
1pm 86°