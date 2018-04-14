City reports few Uber drivers in first six months of service

COLUMBIA - It has been just over six months since the city of Columbia implemented restrictions on Uber drivers.

Around 50 people have applied but only 36 drivers have met the requirements and are in the system.

On February 16th, the Columbia City Council passed restrictions for Uber and other ride-sharing companies.

The restrictions included:

1. A valid Missouri chauffeurs license

2. Passing a vehicle inspection test by the Columbia Police Department

3. A clean background check

Potential drivers are responsible for the fees required in getting a chauffeurs class license.

The Columbia Police Department will check the interior and exterior conditions of the vehicles.

Uber already requires all drivers to go through a series of background checks before being admitted to the ride-sharing company.

Uber's background check involves looking into an individual at the state, multi-state, county and federal levels. The security scan also checks national sex offender registry and social security traces.

The ordinance required background check for drivers in Columbia duplicates the same process again for drivers.

The city is currently reviewing ten other candidates who have applied to be Uber drivers.