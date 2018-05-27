City Reveals Details of Procession, Service for Fallen Firefighter

COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia released specifics Wednesday about the procession and memorial service planned for Thursday for fallen Columbia firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt.

The procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home on Business Loop 70 West. The procession, to include dozens of emergency vehicles from across the state, will travel east on Business Loop to Providence Road, then head south on Providence to Grindstone Parkway, then head west en route to The Crossing church. Here's a link to the route map.

Services at The Crossing are set to begin at 10 a.m. and run until about 11:30 a.m. There are no other public events scheduled afterwards.

The Columbia Police Department will be handling traffic control during the procession and memorial service. Parking at the Crossing will be extremely limited. The city encourages drivers not attending the services to avoid the area of the procession. Those attending are encouraged to car pool. Residents outside along the procession route are instructed to remove hats and stand respectfully along the route and not to clap or cheer.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Frazier said the Jefferson City Fire Department and Boone County Fire Department will be helping Columbia handle fire calls Thursday so firefighters can attend services.

At the end of Wednesday's news conference announcing details of the arrangements, Frazier said, "Lt. Britt was our brother. He was also a very loving husband and father. He was an outstanding leader, a well respected leader. He was a firefighter's firefighter." Frazier added, "He was the guy that if you were on the scene and something needed to be done, he was either doing it or he was the guy you asked to do it."

Lt. Britt was a 23-year veteran of the Columbia Fire Department. He died Saturday, Feb. 22 when helping residents evacuate the University Village Apartments after a walkway collapsed.