City's Mistakes Cost City Thousands

COLUMBIA- Columbia employees received prescription drug benefits even after they were no longer employed by the city. The city spent nearly $200,000 in health benefits on the former employees. Human resources director, Margrace Buckler said the city will not try to recover the money.

According to Buckler, the reason this mistake occurred can be blamed on two things. One is the complicated computer system that is built for computer savvy people. Another reason is the failure of employees to update the records after an employee left.

The city uses multiple systems to keep track of the benefits and employees.

Buckler is confident that the new system won't fail.

The city now has four employees who update the system. The city also wrote down step by step instructions on how to update the system and also hired a new person whose sole job is to monitor the system.

A new audit shows that the city's health plan saw a $1.2 million surplus since the city fixed the problem.