City Says Daniel Boone Building Needs Funding Fix

The city wants to ease some crowding by renovating and adding onto the Daniel Boone Building, then paying with existing funds and money saved from not leasing other facilities.

Because the proposal is an operational expense, the Columbia City Council, not the public, will decide the $22 million issue.

"To leave so many people out of this decision-making process, with such a huge sum of money, doesn't make sense to us," said critic Pat Kelley of the Ridgeway Neighborhood Association.

The city council will hold a public hearing on the issue at next Monday night's meeting.