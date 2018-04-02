City Silent on Possible Mamtek Deadline

MOBERLY - The Chinese operators trying to build an artificial sweetener plant in Moberly reportedly had until Wednesday to hand over estimates of additional costs for the project. But city officials remained silent whether that deadline existed or the company met its obligation.

Moberly Public Finance Director Greg Hodge said by phone, "I have no comment regarding Mamtek." Hodge said it would be necessary to wait for Moberly Economic Development to come out with a news release. No city official would comment on the issue.

American Sucralose took over the original Mamtek project, promising 600 factory jobs producing a zero calorie sweetener. The Moberly Monitor-Index reported Sucralose was supposed to pay Moberly a non-refundable $250,000 by October 3rd for the project, but instead only paid $45,000 of the money.