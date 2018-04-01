City Snow Crews Begin Clearing Residential Roadways

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works plow crews along with Columbia Water and Light and Columbia Parks and Recreation started clearing residential roads after completing the 1st and 2nd priority roadways.

"We thank all of those folks who stayed off the roads while our plow crews, utility crews, and emergency service crews were out responding to this winter storm," said Public Works Director John Glascock.

Crews will continue to plow and clear residential streets 24/7 with all available resources until the job is complete.

Other public works crews are working to clear trees and limbs from roadways so plow crews can complete their jobs. A number of trees and tree limbs have fallen due to the heavy, wet snow.