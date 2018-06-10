City to Close Roads for Bikeway Construction

COLUMBIA - Roads along Providence starting Thursday will be shut down due for construction of the new Providence bikeway. The project is part of GetAbout Columbia's $22 million non-motorized pilot program. The work will affect three southwest Columbia streets over the next two weeks.

The schedule of road closures is as follows:

-Peachtree Drive at the Providence Outer Road will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 4, and reopened Monday, Nov.8.

-Corporate Lake Drive will be closed on Monday, Nov. 8, and reopened Wednesday, Nov. 10.

-Providence Outer Road at the south end of Rock Bridge High School at South Hampton will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and reopened Friday, Nov. 15.

-Providence Outer Road north of the northern circle drive entrance to Rock Bridge High School will be closed on Monday, Nov. 15, and reopened Friday, Nov. 19.

Construction work on the area is being done by Rhad Baker Construction.