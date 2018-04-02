City to provide additional assistance to first-time homebuyers

COLUMBIA - Columbia's community development department announced Tuesday it was expanding its Homeownership Assistance Program to offer additional down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers.

To qualify, households must be income eligible, the home must be within certain strategic areas of the city, and the home must meet minimum property maintenance standards, according to the city. Funds were expected to be available first-come first-serve basis.

Income limits are as follows:

Household Size, Income

1 person, $40,600

2 persons, $46,400

3 persons, $52,200

4 persons, $58,000

5 persons, $62,650

6 persons, $67,300

7 persons, $71,950

8 persons, $76,600

For more information on the program, visit the city's website.