CITY TV 10 Has New Name

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Right Now-St. Louis,0482Latest St. Louis area newsIRONS PLEA Legendary coach pleads guilty to fraud ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The coach who brought ten boys basketball state championships to Vashon High School in St. Louis could face 30 years in prison. Floyd Irons pleaded guilty yesterday to federal charges stemming from a mortgage fraud scheme that was unrelated to his work in the school district. He faces sentencing November 29th. As part of the plea deal, Irons has agreed to cooperate with the Missouri State High School Activities Association concerning recruiting violations and other potential rules violations. Irons spent 33 years at Vashon before being forced out in 2006 amid allegations of mismanaging money.SWEET MUSIC Musicians, symphony agree on contract ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Symphony fans in St. Louis can sit back and enjoy the music -- management and musicians have agreed to a new two-year contract. The deal announced yesterday comes a full year before the old contract expired. It grants the musicians wage increases of one percent each year with improved provisions for health insurance and pension payments. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians earn a base salary of $76,000 for the current season, which runs for 42 weeks. That base pay rises by $77,530 for the 2009-2010 season.MORE FLIGHTS Great Lakes adds connections to Lambert ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Residents of three Illinois communities will soon have an option for making the trip to St. Louis. The regional carrier Great Lakes Airlines is adding flights between Lambert Airport and Decatur, Quincy and Marion, Illinois, starting November 4th. The carrier earlier announced that starting October 7th, it will add flights between Lambert and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Burlington, Iowa. Great Lakes says it will offer as many as two flights a day from Lambert to all five communities during the business week.FLU TIME Group seeks proactive approach to flu season ST. LOUIS (AP) -- As cooler weather approaches, the St. Louis Regional Flu Task Force is encouraging every to get vaccinated against the flu. Task force chairman Steve Fine says an information line will be available starting next Thursday to help St. Louis-area residents find the closest immunization clinics. The phone number is 314-644-4358. The flu can be confused with the common cold, but symptoms can be much worse. They can include fever, chills, headache, extreme tiredness and body aches. In rare cases, the flu can lead to pneumonia and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that an average of 36,000 Americans die annually from flu complications.WALK AT WORK Rally encourages workers to walk while they're at work ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Hundreds of downtown workers are expected at a fitness rally in St. Louis this morning. It's to mark National Walk at Work Day. The well-known Running Man statute in Kiener Plaza will be wearing an oversized T-shirt to mark the event. And while he can't move, lots of other people will be. They'll take part in a one-mile walk from downtown to the Gateway Arch and back. Events run from 11 a-m to 1 p.m.STL TV TV station gets new name ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The government access television station in St. Louis has a new name -- STL TV. The channel has been known as CITY TV 10 for the last five years. Communications commissioner Donna Brooks says the station felt it was time to be known for its programming, not for its channel number. Programming will remain on Channel 10 on the Charter Communications cable system in the city. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-21-07 0330CDT