CITY TV 10 Has New Name

1 decade 6 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 21 2007 Sep 21, 2007 Friday, September 21, 2007 5:19:52 AM CDT September 21, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
AP-MO--Right Now-St. Louis,0482Latest St. Louis area newsIRONS PLEA Legendary coach pleads guilty to fraud ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The coach who brought ten boys basketball state championships to Vashon High School in St. Louis could face 30 years in prison. Floyd Irons pleaded guilty yesterday to federal charges stemming from a mortgage fraud scheme that was unrelated to his work in the school district. He faces sentencing November 29th. As part of the plea deal, Irons has agreed to cooperate with the Missouri State High School Activities Association concerning recruiting violations and other potential rules violations. Irons spent 33 years at Vashon before being forced out in 2006 amid allegations of mismanaging money.SWEET MUSIC Musicians, symphony agree on contract ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Symphony fans in St. Louis can sit back and enjoy the music -- management and musicians have agreed to a new two-year contract. The deal announced yesterday comes a full year before the old contract expired. It grants the musicians wage increases of one percent each year with improved provisions for health insurance and pension payments. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians earn a base salary of $76,000 for the current season, which runs for 42 weeks. That base pay rises by $77,530 for the 2009-2010 season.MORE FLIGHTS Great Lakes adds connections to Lambert ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Residents of three Illinois communities will soon have an option for making the trip to St. Louis. The regional carrier Great Lakes Airlines is adding flights between Lambert Airport and Decatur, Quincy and Marion, Illinois, starting November 4th. The carrier earlier announced that starting October 7th, it will add flights between Lambert and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Burlington, Iowa. Great Lakes says it will offer as many as two flights a day from Lambert to all five communities during the business week.FLU TIME Group seeks proactive approach to flu season ST. LOUIS (AP) -- As cooler weather approaches, the St. Louis Regional Flu Task Force is encouraging every to get vaccinated against the flu. Task force chairman Steve Fine says an information line will be available starting next Thursday to help St. Louis-area residents find the closest immunization clinics. The phone number is 314-644-4358. The flu can be confused with the common cold, but symptoms can be much worse. They can include fever, chills, headache, extreme tiredness and body aches. In rare cases, the flu can lead to pneumonia and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that an average of 36,000 Americans die annually from flu complications.WALK AT WORK Rally encourages workers to walk while they're at work ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Hundreds of downtown workers are expected at a fitness rally in St. Louis this morning. It's to mark National Walk at Work Day. The well-known Running Man statute in Kiener Plaza will be wearing an oversized T-shirt to mark the event. And while he can't move, lots of other people will be. They'll take part in a one-mile walk from downtown to the Gateway Arch and back. Events run from 11 a-m to 1 p.m.STL TV TV station gets new name ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The government access television station in St. Louis has a new name -- STL TV. The channel has been known as CITY TV 10 for the last five years. Communications commissioner Donna Brooks says the station felt it was time to be known for its programming, not for its channel number. Programming will remain on Channel 10 on the Charter Communications cable system in the city. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-21-07 0330CDT

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest
CHAMOIS - An attempted bank robbery on Saturday morning resulted in one suspect's arrest, according to a Facebook post by... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' personal attorney is asking a state House committee investigating Greitens'... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 5:15:28 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history
FULTON - People packed into a small room in the Callaway County Public Library Saturday to learn about the Orphan... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

MizzouThon dances toward $1 million pledge
COLUMBIA - MizzouThon ’s “Main Event” took place Saturday with over a thousand participants signed up to dance 13.1 hours.... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a raft... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:42:40 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament
COLUMBIA - Two educators went head to head at the Midwest Campus Clash and Gaming Expo at the Columbia College... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
PLATTE CITY, Mo.— A Kansas City man who previously was convicted of rape has been sentenced to 40 years in... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 12:12:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Runners bear the cold in a race to honor survivors of fallen officers
COLUMBIA - The 20-degree weather on Saturday morning did not stop the thousands of people who showed up to run... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 11:58:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attorney for Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday argued a Cole County judge should... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 4:31:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
COLUMBIA – The Midwest Campus Clash is back for a second year with the same elimination-style tournament, but this time... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:04:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:41:46 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News
