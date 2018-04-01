City Unveils Mexico Gravel Road Improvements

COLUMBIA - Nearby business owners and residents came out Friday to watch Columbia city officials officially open the new Mexico Gravel Road revitalization project. Mayor Bob McDavid, along with Columbia Chamber of Commerce members, cut the ribbon on the project. It features wider roads, paved bike trails, and sidewalks. The project cost nearly $4.4 million to complete.



Bruce Alspaugh and his family own the Hinkson Creek Farm, which sells Christmas trees along Mexico Gravel Road. They were worried about the city not completing the project before Thanksgiving.

"We were a little worried that they may not have the road completed before we were ready to sell Christmas trees for our farm, so people could come out, and just cut a tree," said Alspaugh.



During the ceremony, Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid said he was pleased to see the construction crews finish construction on time. The project limited traffic for about six months.

"We had such a hot and wet summer, I want to commend the staff and construction crew for getting the job done," said Mayor McDavid.

Alspaugh also said the new revitalization will help business at the tree farm this year.

"This project we thought was really worthwhile to improve the safety of the area, and also improve accessibility to the farm.

Alspaugh said the old road was a mess. He remembers seeing people's fenders in the ditch where people had driven off of the road. City officials say the project was part of a plan to improve roads in the northeast part of the city. The city is currently working on other road improvement projects across Columbia.