City Will Expand Main Roads

"Because of the traffic congestion, those two projects were chosen and we see an immediate need to get both of those taken care of quickly," said Jill Stedem of Columbia Public Works.



Businesses on the Stadium Corridor have added a half-cent sales tax to help pay for the road's face lift.



Bob Perry owns Lemstone Christian at the corner of Broadway and Stadium. His business, along with others on the stadium corridor, adds a half-cent sales tax to help pay for the road's face lift.



"I think all the people in Columbia know that Stadium needs to be expanded, so that's kind of their contribution to that progress," Perry said.



Plans include widening Stadium Boulevard from four to six lanes between I-70 and Broadway. Along Rangeline, the road will gain a lane each way.



The Missouri Department of Transportation and Columbia will split the cost for the improvements.



In addition to widening the lanes, the plans include adding shoulders and sidewalks on both sides of the road for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.



Both projects will cost around $19 million.



Construction on Rangeline will begin in November, but improvements to Stadium won't start until 2010.

