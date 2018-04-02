Civic Group Hopes Meetings Help Reduce Crime

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis civic group is hosting town hall meetings in some of the most dangerous parts of the region in hopes of reducing crime and improving job opportunities.

KMOV-TV reports that the group Better Family Life hosted its first meeting Tuesday. The non-profit is bringing resources like job training directly to some crime-ridden areas of the St. Louis region.

Director James Clark says the group wants to get back to the basics of faith, family and neighborhood.

Other meetings are scheduled for June 7 at Tandy Recreation Center, June 12 at Cote Brilliant Church, June 21 in East St. Louis, Ill., and two others with dates yet to be determined in north St. Louis County.