Civil Air Patrol Seeks Adult Leaders

FULTON - The Civil Air Patrol is seeking adults to volunteer for leadership and character-building roles.

The Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit, all-volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. It's an opportunity to serve the community through multiple ways. It focuses on aerospace education, emergency services and the cadet program.

You don't need to be a pilot to become a senior member. Anyone 18 and older can volunteer to mentor and assist youth in the cadet program.

The cadet program is a structured program for 12 to 18-year-olds that focuses on character development, safety, physical fitness and aerospace education.

The Civil Air Patrol helped with the recent flooding in Missouri by doing aerial survelliance and aerial photography of the flood waters. Members also helped transport people to Joplin during the tornado that touched down last year.

Click here if you are interested in volunteering your time to Civil Air Patrol.