Civil Lawsuit Accuses Schnucks in Security Breach

ST. LOUIS - A civil lawsuit has been filed accusing a suburban St. Louis-based grocery store chain of not warning customers about a data security breach that led to fraudulent charges on customers' credit cards.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the lawsuit filed Monday in St. Louis says Schnucks issued a news release about the breach two weeks after learning about it. The lawsuit seeks class-action status.

Maryland Heights-based Schnucks said last month it was the victim of hackers who gained access to customers' credit card and debit card information.

The lawsuit accuses Schnucks of violating a state law requiring companies with access to personal and financial information to disclose if a breach has occurred.

Schnucks spokeswoman Lori Willis says the law doesn't apply because only financial information without names was compromised.