Civil rights attorney files complaints against CPD

COLUMBIA — A Columbia Civil rights attorney wants the Columbia Police Department investigated for wiretapping a client-attorney call between Shayne Healea and his attorney Shane Farrow.

According to a post written by Civil Rights Attorney Steven Wyse he said he was "outraged when news reports from the Columbia Tribune and Columbia Missourian revealed that Columbia police officer(s) has committed a felony wiretap."

Wyse also wrote, "I was concerned that my client(s) rights might also have been violated by similar criminal actions committed by the police."

In the post Wyse explained that Healea requested to speak with his attorney in private. Healea was denied the right from an unidentified officer. The officer then allowed Healea to make a call to his attorney in a holding cell.

Wyse wrote, "Unbeknownst to Mr. Healea this Columbia Police officer was using electronic surveillance equipment placed in the holding cell to enable police commit felony wiretap and record the 15 to 20 minute phone call between Healea and his lawyer."

Wyse said he filed two separate criminal and Internal Affairs complaints against Columbia Police Officers on Jan. 23, 2017.

In a press release from the Columbia Police Department it said the Columbia Police Department Officer is unidentified.