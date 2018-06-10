Civil War Marker Dedicated in Kingdom City

The Kingdom of Callaway has its name because, during the Civil War, the county declared itself independent - neither union, nor confederate. Another participant who helped with the unveilling says the history books don't cover everything.



"They don't hear about everything that went on in Missouri, and considering it was the third-most fought-in state during the war of the rebellion, it's amazing, you know? But it's not in the history books because General Lee didn't fight here," said Connie Williams of Kingdom City.



Civil war soldiers, and soldiers of today helped commemorate the dedication. Two other sites were dedicated today, one in Danville and the other in Centralia.