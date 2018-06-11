Civil War Re-Enactment in Jefferson City

At least 30 of Jim Harrison's ancestors fought in the Civil War. Now, he travels to re-enactments and area schools to clear up common misconceptions about it.

"[In] 1861, Missouri was the seat of the war," he said.

And, the Missouri Association of Civil War Re-Enactors wants to keep that history alive.



"It's important to be able to remember history and the sacrifices of war, especially the Civil War, because it was a war of ourselves," explained Dick Peerson, event chairmen.



The Union Army took over the Capitol in 1861 without any battle, putting Missouri unofficially in the Union camp.

This is the first Civil War re-enactment in the Jefferson City area in at least 20 years. You can see Union and Confederate re-enactors at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.