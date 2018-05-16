Civil War veteran to be buried in southwest Missouri

CARTHAGE (AP) - A Civil War veteran whose cremated remains went unclaimed for more than a century will be buried next month with his family in southwest Missouri.

The Carthage Press reports that a burial service for Major Raphael Guido Rombauer is planned for April 11 at the Park Cemetery in Carthage. Volunteers in period Civil War uniforms will participate.

For more than a century after the former Union soldier's 1912 death in Kirksville, his cremains were on the shelf at a funeral chapel. A group that arranges proper burials for veterans came across them and was planning to bury them at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

But a relative of Rombauer claimed the remains. Park Cemetery manager Frank Stine says Rombauer will be buried next to his first wife.