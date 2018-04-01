Clarksville Still Holding Against Flood

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. - People in the eastern Missouri hamlet of Clarksville are getting a boost from the Missouri National Guard and even from prison inmates as they battle the surging Mississippi River.

The river is expected to crest nearly 11 feet above flood stage on Sunday at Clarksville, an unprotected town of 442 residents about 60 miles north of St. Louis. Residents and volunteers have built a makeshift levee made of gravel, plastic overlay and sandbags. On Saturday, attention turned to making sure the sandbag levee is sturdy enough to hold back the water.

Gov. Jay Nixon is scheduled to visit Clarksville later Saturday.

Photo courtesy of The People's Tribune.