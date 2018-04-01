Class-action suit filed on behalf of Missouri VW owners

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Missouri owners of diesel Volkswagen vehicles, further fallout from the German company's rigging of emissions to pass air-quality tests.

The suburban St. Louis law firm of Jacobson Press & Fields filed suit Wednesday. Like a similar suit filed in Vermont earlier this week, the Missouri action claims plaintiffs were damaged by the diminished value, including resale value, of their VWs.

Volkswagen spokesman John Schilling says the company does not respond to pending litigation.

The Environmental Protection Agency accused VW of installing a so-called "defeat device" in 482,000 cars sold in the U.S. VW later acknowledged that similar software exists in 11 million diesel cars worldwide.

Several additional lawsuits are in the works across the country.