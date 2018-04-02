Class Teaches Bike Safety

Today kids between kindergarten and fifth grade had the chance to learn about bike safety.

The Kids' Bicycle Safety Challenge provided free safety inspections and safety challenge games. Children between kindergarten and 5th grade could have helmet fittings, lessons on hand signals, stop control and cycling in a figure eight. The event is sponsored by the Optimist Group and Columbia firefighters, police, and local bike mechanics helped with the safety inspections.