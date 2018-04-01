Classes Resume at Ohio High School Involved in Shooting

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) - Students are returning to an Ohio high school where a shooting earlier this week killed three teens and wounded two others.

Police were on hand as students arrived under cloudy skies by car, on foot and by school bus at Chardon High School Friday which resumed classes following Monday's shooting.

Charges filed Thursday in juvenile court accuse T.J. Lane of killing three students and wounding two others in the shooting.

He's charged with three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault.

Lane attends an alternative school for students who haven't done well in traditional schools.

Geauga County Prosecutor David Joyce says Lane admitted firing 10 shots at a group of students sitting at a cafeteria table.