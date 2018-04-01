Classroom supplies company opening center in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An online company that sells classroom supplies plans to open a distribution center in south Kansas City, bringing 44 jobs to the region.

Connecticut-based ReallyGoodStuff.com says the center will open in June. It will distribute products, mostly geared toward elementary school teachers, across the United States and Canada.

The Kansas City Star reports the center will be located at the CenterPoint Intermodal Center at the site of the former Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base.

Company official Tim Kochuba says the company will make a $3.36 million investment in the project and will share space with another tenant.

ReallyGoodStuff will receive about $170,000 in state incentives if it meets job creation and investment criteria.

The company's corporate headquarters is in Monroe, Connecticut.