Clay faces challenge from state senator in 1st District race

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A member of the Clay family has represented St. Louis and northern suburbs in Congress for nearly 50 years. A veteran Missouri state lawmaker hopes to change that.

State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal is opposing William Lacy Clay in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary. The winner will be the overwhelming favorite in the heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District in November.

Clay was elected to Congress in 2000, when his father retired. He says voters can look at his record and determine if they believe he should be returned to Washington.

Chappelle-Nadal earned national attention for her role in protests in Ferguson. But she says her biggest reason for running is concern over radioactive waste that is contaminating parts of the St. Louis area.