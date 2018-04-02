Claycomo Man, 73, Killed in Shooting

By: The Associated Press

CLAYCOMO (AP) - Police say the owner of a Kansas City area automotive shop has been killed and his daughter wounded in a shooting at the business.

Authorities say 73-year-old Raymond Littrell was killed and his daughter was hospitalized with critical injuries after the shooting Friday at Clay County Engine Rebuilders in Claycomo.

Jack Foster, public safety director for Claycomo, says authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. A man has been taken into custody for questioning.

Littrell was known for building high-end racing motors and for racing cars and boats.