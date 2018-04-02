Clayton Board of Aldermen approve massive Centene expansion

CLAYTON, Mo. — The Clayton Board of Aldermen has approved a development plan for Centene's big expansion in the St. Louis County town.

The approval Tuesday is a big step in Centene's expansion. The health care company has said it will add 2,000 employees in downtown Clayton.

Aldermen also approved a new zoning district for the project in the unanimous vote. Some residents have expressed worry that the expansion will create even worse traffic in Clayton, the St. Louis County seat that is already a busy place.

State officials have estimated that total public assistance for the nearly $1 billion project will amount to $147 million over a 20-year period. Centene has estimated the total value of incentives at between $88 million and $135 million.