Clayton Company Looks to Redevelop Chrysler Site

ST. LOUIS - A Clayton development company says it has a deal to purchase the site of two shuttered Chrysler plants in Fenton and plans to prepare the tract for industrial and office use.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that KP Development expects to close on the 294-acre property by the end of next year. The site has been dormant since the Chrysler plants closed in 2009.

Company president Terry Barnes did not disclose the planned purchase price. The company has no plans to use the site for a new Rams football stadium to replace the Edward Jones Dome in downtown St. Louis, as some have suggested.

At its peak, the Chrysler assembly plants there employed nearly 6,400 people. St. Louis County officials have made the property's redevelopment a priority.