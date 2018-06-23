Clayton Passes Domestic Registry Ordinance

CLAYTON -- Clayton's Board of Aldermen introduced and passed an ordinance creating a domestic partner registry Tuesday. A domestic partner registry allows individuals to lawfully record their relationships. That makes it easier for couples to get benefits such as hospital, and jail visitation, employers' health insurance benefits and access to recreational facilities.

"The City of Clayton has always worked to build an inclusive community that strives to improve our residents' quality of life at all levels," Mayor Goldstein said. "Building strong family units and protecting the rights of those in relationships is a part of that initiative. The registry can help strengthen bonds that are important to the welfare of our diverse city."

The ordinance went immediately into effect after the vote. The registry will be open to Clayton residents in both same-sex and opposite-sex relationships, and the cost to register is $50.00.

Clayton is near St. Louis.