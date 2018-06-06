Clean Slate for Softball

The class four district ten softball championship was today, pitting the hickman kewpies against the jefferson city jays. The jays won both regular season meetings against hickman by a combined score of 9-1. But it's the playoffs, the slate is wiped clean. Pitcher aubrey moss: "i couldn't ask for anything better. Like i always say, it's not just anything on the mound, it's everybody behind me, the offense, the whole up and down the lineup."