Clean up efforts are still going on at Memorial Stadium

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, August 31 2014 Aug 31, 2014 Sunday, August 31, 2014 2:07:00 PM CDT August 31, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
By: John Zupon Jr., KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Efforts to clean up Memorial Stadium are still going on over 24 hours after kick-off. A group effort of around 250 people help clean the stadium, and they work around the clock to make it look like 75,000 fans were not even there. 

Coleen Lamond is the director of game operations and oversees the entire process of cleaning the stadium. 

"If you come back three or four hours after the game you would know there was a football game but you would not guess there were 75,000 fans," Lamond said. 

Along with inside of the stadium, the cleaning crew also handles 22 parking lots around the stadium along with all of the major street corners, parking garages and the main sidewalks to the stadium. Crews start right after kick off and the number of workers increase when the game ends. 

New this year is the color coordination of the trash bags. Tony Wirkus is the assistant director of event management and he says the bags have really helped him and fans.

"What we are really trying to do is try to take step back and look at our operations and how we have done things in the past," Wirkus said. "With the new east side expansion with all of these new features we are adding how we can step things up in the future and make sure all of our sustainability efforts are as efficient and sustainable as possible."

Look for the blue bags if you want to recycle while tailgating or during the game. 

