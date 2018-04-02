Clean Up Underway After Severe Storms

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--SevereStorms-Mo.( 04-04 0100 AP-MO--Severe Storms-Mo. (TOPS),0079 Cleanup continues in Caruthersville CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- The long process to pick up the pieces continues in the Missouri Bootheel town devastated by tornadoes. Cleanup and repair will be a long process in Caruthersville. Officials believe more than half the town of 67-hundred residents was destroyed or badly damaged when as many as three tornadoes swept through town Sunday evening. Sixty-five people were treated at a hospital, but no one in Caruthersville died. The storm did kill three others in Missouri. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-04-06 0856EDT