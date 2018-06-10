Cleaner-Burning, Higher-Priced Diesel

The district buys two new buses every year at a cost of about $50,0000 each. Now, the district may have to pay more for buses with cleaner-burning engines.

"I've never seen a $7,500 jump, minimum jump, for an engine on a new bus," said Newton. "That is expensive."

Other diesel drivers face a similar price increase.

"This will be less pollutants. Right now, with new emissions and new engines, one truck, like mine is a 2000 model, one truck will now see a new truck that has all this proper fuel," said driver Gary Knudson.

Newton said the Fulton Board of Education plans to talk at a future meeting about where to get the additional $15,000 for next year's two new school buses.