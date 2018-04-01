Cleanup crew finds body in NW Missouri ditch

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Northwest Missouri authorities have identified a person whose body was found in a drainage ditch by a prison work crew as Michael J. Silvy.

The Buchanan County crew found the 33-year-old man's body Monday while doing trash pickup near Interstate 229 in southern St. Joseph.

Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said Silvy was last seen Nov. 11. He was also the man rescued from the Missouri River in early September after he entered the river with truck.

The St. Joseph News-Leader reported a jail prisoner told sheriff's deputy Matthew Thornton the crew found human remains in a culvert used for drainage underneath the interstate.

The county medical examiner said an autopsy will be performed in Kansas City to determine the cause of death.

Wilson says no foul play is suspected.