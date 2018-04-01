Cleanup delayed at Springfield homeless camp found empty

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police entered a large homeless camp with plans to arrest anyone trespassing on the property but found no one there.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that city workers had planned to clear the property this week, but property owner Rob Lurvey halted plans Friday by requesting an administrative hearing on the cleanup.

City spokeswoman Cora Scott says police will still enforce the no trespassing ordinance on Monday despite the cleanup delay, and will periodically check to make sure the homeless camp doesn't re-establish.

City officials began working with the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness a few months ago to evacuate the camp, citing complaints from business owners and police calls for service to the area.

A multi-agency response center was set up last week to help the homeless population.