Clearing the Roads

MoDOT continued to fight the ice throughout Friday.



"We need to treat it with chemicals and abrasives, so the increased cost of the chemicals and the salt and the calcium chlorides that we use to remove the ice from the roadways present a significant cost challenge to us," said MoDOT maintenance manager Mike Teel.

MoDOT expects the worst driving conditions to be Saturday morning. If you don't have to travel, stay off of the roads. MoDOT says ice is more expensive to clear than snow because it doesn't just wipe off like snow.